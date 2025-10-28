Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

сommercial property
41
hotels
18
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 81 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 81 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 26
$160,000
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 57 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright, spacious room in the Batumi View residential complex is sold on the second floor w…
$112,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go