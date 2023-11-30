Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 16/41
A 56.55 sq. m 1-bedroom unit fully furnished with the standards of international branded Hot…
€154,791
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 6
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€171,952
Investment 3 bathrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
€546,320
Investment in city center, with central heating in Batumi, Georgia
Investment in city center, with central heating
Batumi, Georgia
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 1
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
€637,373
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 650 m²
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
€455,267
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 375 m²
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
€273,160
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
€728,426
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€910,533
Investment with sea view, with mountain view, with by the sea in Batumi, Georgia
Investment with sea view, with mountain view, with by the sea
Batumi, Georgia
Area 31 418 m²
Number of floors 25
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
€2,28M
