Apartamentos en venta en Central Macedonia, Grecia

1 836 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Katerini, Grecia
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recomendar
Piso independiente 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Katerini, Grecia
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vistas a las montañas
Katerini, Grecia
4
1
120 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Central Macedonia, Grecia
3
107 m²
5/5
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Central Macedonia, Grecia
3
107 m²
4/4
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento
Central Macedonia, Grecia
4
135 m²
3/4
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad
Central Macedonia, Grecia
3
110 m²
8/8
€325,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con la piscina, con chimenea
Irakleio, Grecia
2
1
75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3
2
190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neochorouda, Grecia
4
1
106 m²
2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neochorouda, Grecia
4
1
135 m²
3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Grecia
3
1
67 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline
Central Macedonia, Grecia
3
2
110 m²
8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
66 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
67 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitación
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
1
1
45 m²
4/6
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
3
1
107 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
66 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
66 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
2
1
73 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€240,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
2
1
47 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
3
2
89 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
1
1
50 m²
6/6
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€109,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
2
1
49 m²
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30 meters to the sandy beach. …
€72,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Central Macedonia, Grecia
2
1
55 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€105,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Central Macedonia, Grecia
2
1
45 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€95,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Central Macedonia, Grecia
2
1
45 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€90,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€115,000
Recomendar
