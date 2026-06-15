Residential complex Athena Resort



Athena Resort is a premium residential and holiday development in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, inspired by timeless Greek architecture and designed for modern Red Sea living.

Developed by Al Arabia Development, the project spans approximately 15,000 sqm, with only 20% dedicated to buildings and 80% to landscaped green areas and open spaces, creating a spacious and resort-style environment.

The development includes 370 residential units and offers a wide range of amenities, including 5 swimming pools, a heated pool, jacuzzi, rooftop spa, fully equipped gym, landscaped gardens, cafés, a Roman-style amphitheater, 24/7 security, CCTV, professional property management, and serviced apartment options.

Athena Resort is suitable for holiday homes, permanent living, and real estate investment. Buyers benefit from registered freehold ownership through an official Green Contract, flexible payment plans, and strong potential for rental income and long-term capital appreciation.

Located in the growing Al Ahyaa area of Hurghada, the project offers easy access to the Red Sea lifestyle and surrounding coastal destinations.

Expected delivery: June 2029.

Athena Resort , Inspired by Greece. Crafted for Luxury. Designed for Investment.