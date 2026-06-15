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Residential complex Athena Resort

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$62,533
from
$1,911/m²
;
6
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ID: 39823
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

About the complex


Athena Resort is a premium residential and holiday development in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, inspired by timeless Greek architecture and designed for modern Red Sea living.

Developed by Al Arabia Development, the project spans approximately 15,000 sqm, with only 20% dedicated to buildings and 80% to landscaped green areas and open spaces, creating a spacious and resort-style environment.

The development includes 370 residential units and offers a wide range of amenities, including 5 swimming pools, a heated pool, jacuzzi, rooftop spa, fully equipped gym, landscaped gardens, cafés, a Roman-style amphitheater, 24/7 security, CCTV, professional property management, and serviced apartment options.

Athena Resort is suitable for holiday homes, permanent living, and real estate investment. Buyers benefit from registered freehold ownership through an official Green Contract, flexible payment plans, and strong potential for rental income and long-term capital appreciation.

Located in the growing Al Ahyaa area of Hurghada, the project offers easy access to the Red Sea lifestyle and surrounding coastal destinations.

Expected delivery: June 2029.

Athena Resort , Inspired by Greece. Crafted for Luxury. Designed for Investment.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.0
Price per m², USD 1,969
Apartment price, USD 90,558
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 34.0 – 43.0
Price per m², USD 1,969 – 2,084
Apartment price, USD 70,871 – 84,652

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
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Residential complex Athena Resort
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from
$62,533
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