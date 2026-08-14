Forsa Real Estate

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Hurghadians Property offers you a great variety of properties in Hurghada, Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Makadi and Soma Bay.
Above all we have built an enviable reputation as an outstanding brokerage firm, serving the needs of both developers and individual home buyers alike, throughout the Red…
Deals On Seas - Real Estate on the Sea
A Tradition of Excellence, Integrity, Knowledge and Service for Over 15 Years
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Palma Group Hotels and Developments is a Danish Egyptian company, located in Hurghada, Egypt. It’s first real estate development was launched in 2005 starting with Palma Resort.
Committed to sustainable development and unique architecture, the company continues to spread innovation and bu…