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Forsa Real Estate

23 July Street, Al Rawda Tower, next to Blaban, Qena , Egypt
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Egypt
Reem Elkady
Reem Elkady
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