Emerald Residence – A Green Oasis with Premium Infrastructure
Developed by Avista Realty Group, Emerald Residence is the first and only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast designed for those who seek luxury, comfort, and nature in one place.
This exclusive development…
We are here to make your dreams come true!
Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All …
The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market.
Fields of activity:
- design and construction of commercial and residential facilities
- reconstruction of properties
- management of investments in construction and real estate
- Property sales
Kolasin Valleys – is a premium ski resort in northern Montenegro, which attracts more and more attention every year thanks to its unique investment and leisure opportunities. The project brings together 23 hotels and 73 chalets, which are developed taking into account all modern comfort and …