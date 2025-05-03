About the developer

We started working in Montenegro in 2006 together with Center Adria. We have created two premium apartment complexes: Balkan Bear in Budva http://barsaestat.com/nedvizhimost/kvartiry-v-komplekse-balkanskij-medved-chernogoriya/ and Marble Castle in Risan https://youtu.be/7YRPnc2nPtE?si=Oet6jPlVohxoUTdK

We have implemented a number of investment projects with architectural and permitting documentation.

Currently, the company is successfully developing the investment project of the apartment of the STOLIV LUXURY RESIDENCE 11 000 m2.

Our goals: to get maximum profit on our own invested funds, as well as on the funds of our investors. To create high-quality real estate, enjoying high buyer and rental demand, thanks to the professional formation of the concept, strategy, financial model and direct implementation of the project itself.

To achieve our goals, we are ready to cooperate with leading Montenegrin and international developers, architects, builders, real estate agencies and other market professionals.

Our principle: If you have ideas, we are ready to talk, if you have investments, we are ready to negotiate!