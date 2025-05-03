  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Budva
;
Developer
2006
1 year 1 month
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
telegra.ph/KOMMERCHESKOE-PREDLOZHENIE-12-11-7
About the developer

We started working in Montenegro in 2006 together with Center Adria. We have created two premium apartment complexes: Balkan Bear in Budva http://barsaestat.com/nedvizhimost/kvartiry-v-komplekse-balkanskij-medved-chernogoriya/ and Marble Castle in Risan https://youtu.be/7YRPnc2nPtE?si=Oet6jPlVohxoUTdK
We have implemented a number of investment projects with architectural and permitting documentation.
Currently, the company is successfully developing the investment project of the apartment of the STOLIV LUXURY RESIDENCE 11 000 m2.

Our goals: to get maximum profit on our own invested funds, as well as on the funds of our investors. To create high-quality real estate, enjoying high buyer and rental demand, thanks to the professional formation of the concept, strategy, financial model and direct implementation of the project itself.

To achieve our goals, we are ready to cooperate with leading Montenegrin and international developers, architects, builders, real estate agencies and other market professionals.

Our principle: If you have ideas, we are ready to talk, if you have investments, we are ready to negotiate!

Services

Our products:

Quality investment projects for investors in hotel and residential real estate.
High-quality real estate, enjoying high purchasing and rental demand.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Viktor Kolbanovskiy
Viktor Kolbanovskiy
5 properties
Edelweiss Eco House
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2020
New buildings 3 Residential property 4
Nord Grad is a premium real estate development company focused on sustainable luxury projects. Through their Eco Club Development, they demonstrate expertise in creating living spaces that combine high-end amenities with eco-conscious design. The company specializes in Alpine-inspired archit…
English
Montenegro Sun Realty
Montenegro, Bar
New buildings 2 Residential property 7
Our company has been engaged in construction in Montenegro for 15 years. We are an investor, developer, and seller all rolled into one. We sell built properties directly. Our clients receive a full range of legal services, installment payments, and loans. All objects offered for sale are the…
Alseir Properties
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2010
The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market. Fields of activity: - design and construction of commercial and residential facilities - reconstruction of properties - management of investments in construction and real estate - Property sales
MS Invest
Montenegro, Mojdez
New buildings 1 Residential property 19
The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of ​​the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All …
Panorama Tivat
Montenegro, Podgorica Capital City
Company's year of foundation 2009
We are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
