Montenegro, Bulevar Pera Ćetkovića blok 10, lamela C, stan 19, Podgorica 81000
Developer
2009
English, Русский, Crnogorski
panoramativat.com
About the developer
We are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurations spread over 4 floors, the underground parking complete with 32 spaces and storage space; landscaped courtyard, outside parking area, swimming pool and SPA. The property is complete with central water, sewage system and the Internet. There is a paved road leading to it. Located away from the main road, "Panorama" Residences provides the desired privacy and tranquillity and enjoys beautiful views of the sea, the town and the mountains.
Tivat, Montenegro
from € 275,000
150 m² 1 apartment

Residential apartment complex and nbsp; "Panorama Tivat" and nbsp; The Adriatic Sea is located in the municipality of Tivat, the Mazin district, a 5-minute drive from the city center and the promenade. The complex includes a residential building in 32 apartments of various sizes and designs located on 4 floors, a 2-level underground garage for 32 parking lots, a well-maintained guarded avenue, parking, swimming pool and spa. The complex includes an asphalt road, urban water supply, wastewater and the Internet.
The complex is within walking distance of the main road, allowing you to enjoy the stunning panorama of the Gulf of Tivat, the city and the surrounding nature of each apartment.

and nbsp;

All apartments with sea views

  • Residential building in 32 apartments located on 4 floors. Each apartment offers sea views.

and nbsp;

Parking for each apartment

  • 2-level underground garage for 32 parking spaces for residents of the house.

and nbsp;

Well-maintained territory

  • Protected mansion area with pool, spa, reception and parking for guests.

and nbsp;

Modern infrastructure

  • City water supply, sewerage.
  • High speed internet.
  • 24 kW electric generator.
  • Water supply reserve.

and nbsp;

Convenient location

  • 5 minutes to the center of. Tivat.
  • 5 minutes to the beach.
  • 10 minutes to Tivat airport.

and nbsp;

Service as desired

  • Management company.
  • Concierge Service for residents and guests.

and nbsp;

Quality forever

  • Modern environmental materials for the construction and decoration of proven European manufacturers.

and nbsp;

Favorable investment

  • You receive annual rental income.
  • Residence permit in Montenegro for apartment owners and their families.

and nbsp;

Easy purchase

  • For purchase, only one passport is required.
  • Individual payment terms.
Vadim Galimov
Vadim Galimov
1 properties
Pavel Itkin
Pavel Itkin
