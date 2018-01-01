Panorama Tivat
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Website
About the developerWe are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurations spread over 4 floors, the underground parking complete with 32 spaces and storage space; landscaped courtyard, outside parking area, swimming pool and SPA. The property is complete with central water, sewage system and the Internet. There is a paved road leading to it. Located away from the main road, "Panorama" Residences provides the desired privacy and tranquillity and enjoys beautiful views of the sea, the town and the mountains.
