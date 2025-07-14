Wohnkomplex The Beach House Fahid

  1. Realting.com
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
$494,000
ID: 32761
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral Drive, and fitness and wellness areas within the coastal area.

 

The project comprises 11 elegant buildings, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, and maid's quarters. Each home is carefully designed with exquisite finishes inspired by the coastal surroundings, creating a tranquil, high-end living environment. 

 

Residents enjoy resort amenities including two swimming pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, children's playgrounds, and tranquil communal areas that encourage relaxation and socializing.

Standort auf der Karte

Immobilienagentur
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Sprachen
English, Русский, Українська
