  Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  Dubai
  4. Wohnkomplex SOL Luxe

Wohnkomplex SOL Luxe

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$520,000
;
5
ID: 32603
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

 

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

 

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen

