Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.

The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.

Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.

The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Common areas feature improved finishes with high-quality materials

Marble staircases

Modern elevators

Concierge service

Outdoor swimming pool

Water park

Heated indoor pool

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi Internet

Fitness center

Sauna

Turkish bath

Steam room

Billiards

Table tennis

Children's playroom

Children's playground

BBQ area with gazebos

Generator

24/7 security

Careta caretaker

Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.