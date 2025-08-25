  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$186,003
ID: 32741
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    4

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.

The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.

Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.

The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Common areas feature improved finishes with high-quality materials
  • Marble staircases
  • Modern elevators
  • Concierge service
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water park
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area with gazebos
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Careta caretaker
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Mahmutlar, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Video-Review von wohnanlage Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

