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  4. Wohnquartier Isea Estepona Fase III

Wohnquartier Isea Estepona Fase III

Estepona, Spanien
von
$481,226
;
17
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39521
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1971843117
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Avenida Bernardo de Galvez

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Soak up the Mediterranean sun—79 homes designed for enjoyment. 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, all with large terraces where every sunrise is a spectacle. Choose from: Ground-floor apartments with private gardens, perfect for families or those who love being close to nature. Apartments with large terraces bathed in morning light. Duplex penthouses with a solarium, ideal for those who dream of having the sky as their ceiling. A contemporary, functional design filled with natural light that adapts to your lifestyle. Homes tailored to you. The apparent simplicity of your home’s design does not detract from the quality of the materials used. We believe in sophistication, always choosing the finest materials. Every element, design feature, and material in your new home has been carefully considered to ensure a top-quality home for a lifetime. You’re not just buying a home—you’re getting a lifestyle: Swimming pool for adults and children Fully equipped gym Sauna Social club for sharing good times Green spaces and playgrounds for the little ones In an exceptional location where you’ll find the very best—peace and comfort. Just a few minutes from supermarkets, schools, and healthcare centers. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 for easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. Just 5 minutes from the best beaches and the vibrant center of Estepona. A privileged setting where every day begins with sunlight, the sea, and a high quality of life. The perfect place to enjoy the Costa del Sol with everything you deserve... and more.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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