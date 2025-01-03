  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4

Wohnquartier Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4

Estepona, Spanien
von
$531,283
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39321
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 424900891
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Premium promotion located in one of the best areas of the Costa del Sol. Consisting of 174 apartments with large terraces and panoramic views of the sea with southwest orientation. The homes have a surface parking space and storage room during the development of the urbanization. Your new home has a variety of common areas: two swimming pools with a solarium to enjoy in the hottest months, large garden areas designed by a landscaping team, a Reading Area and an Outdoor Gym for practicing outdoor sports. It also has a Social Club Space, Gym Space, Putting Green and Relaxation Area to disconnect without leaving the residential complex. Panoramic sea views Common areas to enjoy every day of the year In addition, we put at your disposal an application where you can open the community doors of the residential complex with a single click, manage the smart mailboxes or reserve the common areas. This magnificent residential complex is situated in one of the expanding areas of Estepona, just 300 meters from the beach and a 5-minute drive from the town center. From your new home, you can walk or bike the few meters that will take you to its beaches and the Malaga Coastal Path, enjoying the epic beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and being close to idyllic locations such as the Estepona Marina, the Duquesa Marina, Sotogrande, or the luxurious Puerto Banús. For golf enthusiasts, this promotion is surrounded by renowned golf courses such as Valle Romano Golf & Resort, Estepona Golf, or Finca Cortesín Golf Club. Furthermore, in the vicinity, you will have access to all kinds of services such as the Estepona High Resolution Hospital, a small shopping center with supermarkets and a pharmacy, schools, sports areas, and a spa. Everything within reach.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Altos del Chaparral
Mijas, Spanien
von
$387,939
Wohnviertel Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Spanien
von
$682,590
Wohnviertel Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,08M
Wohnviertel Oceanic Garden
Mijas, Spanien
von
$453,922
Wohnanlage Vitania Home
Calp, Spanien
von
$345,863
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Sunset Bay Estepona Fase 4
Estepona, Spanien
von
$531,283
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Wohnviertel ATTA Villas
Estepona, Spanien
von
$2,05M
It is an exceptional residential project featuring a collection of 8 luxury villas with three to four bedrooms, strategically located among the three most prestigious golf courses of the New Golden Mile (Campanario, Paraiso, and Atalaya golf courses). It represents the perfect fusion of natu…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Wohnviertel Spinto Blu
Casares, Spanien
von
$1,37M
Exclusive and elegant residential project comprising 55 semi-detached villas located in Casares del Sol, just a few minutes from Azata Golf and the prestigious Finca Cortesín golf resort. It has 3 bedrooms, all in suite, with stunning sea views and a design conceived to offer maximum comfort…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Wohnviertel Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Spanien
von
$449,372
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tra…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen