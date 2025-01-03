Wohnquartier La Finca de Jasmine

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Exclusive off-plan development of luxury villas with private swimming pools located in the beautiful area of Benahavis. Built on a plot of 269.000 m2, on the western side of the Costa del Sol.
The first phase will comprise of 14 detached villas with 3 different configurations to choose from. The modern properties will incorporate organic and natural elements in keeping with their surroundings.
It is a gated residential development with private security, featuring a clubhouse, spa, gymnasium and Mediterranean gardens as well as incredible panoramic sea views. It is located in the sought-after ‘Golden Triangle’ of Benahavis, Marbella and Estepona, home to five-star hotels and world-class golf courses.
Benahavis is a haven of natural beauty just a few kilometers from the beach, set in an elevated position offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests, all the way down to the sea.
It is 7 minutes from Puerto Banús, 15 minutes from Marbella and 20 minutes from Estepona. The location offers easy access to many of the Costa del Sol's most popular destinations.
Nature lovers will find nature trails to explore or a large reservoir that is home to many wildlife species. A perfect place to sit and watch the world go by.
Standort auf der Karte
Benahavis, Spanien
Hypotheken-Rechner
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Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
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