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Wohnquartier La Finca de Jasmine

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$3,01M
;
19
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 38918
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 162378434
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive off-plan development of luxury villas with private swimming pools located in the beautiful area of Benahavis. Built on a plot of 269.000 m2, on the western side of the Costa del Sol. The first phase will comprise of 14 detached villas with 3 different configurations to choose from. The modern properties will incorporate organic and natural elements in keeping with their surroundings. It is a gated residential development with private security, featuring a clubhouse, spa, gymnasium and Mediterranean gardens as well as incredible panoramic sea views. It is located in the sought-after ‘Golden Triangle’ of Benahavis, Marbella and Estepona, home to five-star hotels and world-class golf courses. Benahavis is a haven of natural beauty just a few kilometers from the beach, set in an elevated position offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests, all the way down to the sea. It is 7 minutes from Puerto Banús, 15 minutes from Marbella and 20 minutes from Estepona. The location offers easy access to many of the Costa del Sol's most popular destinations. Nature lovers will find nature trails to explore or a large reservoir that is home to many wildlife species. A perfect place to sit and watch the world go by.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier La Finca de Jasmine
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$3,01M
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