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Long-term villas for rent in Zygi, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Beautiful fully renovated 3-bedroom sea view villa located in the heart of Zygi, Cyprus’s fa…
$4,530
per month
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