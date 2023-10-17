Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 781 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 781m2 in Kalogiri/ Mouttagiaka. South and d…
€535,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land located in Limassol, in Germasogeia Tourist Area near High way,3317m², 60% cov…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Limassol. Located in Germasogeia, Limassol, above the hig…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3625 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Ka10Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor: …
€1,10M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3222 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. On the plot there…
€850,000
