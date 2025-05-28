Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Xylofagou
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Xylofagou, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xylofagou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stunning 3-bedroom bungalow in XylophaguThis fantastic house under construction is located i…
$359,109
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xylofagou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stunning 3-bedroom bungalow in XylophaguThis fantastic house under construction is located i…
$359,109
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go