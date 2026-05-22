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Houses with garden for sale in Vouni, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Vouni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vouni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Detached three bedroom house in a beautiful area with a fantastic view The house is situated…
$290,718
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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