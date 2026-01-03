Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale is a charming detached house located in the beautiful village of Vasa Koilaniou. Bu…
$172,848
Apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
Apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
An agricultural land of 7024 sqm located in Vasa Koilaniou village is available now. The l…
$86,424
