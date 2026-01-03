Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Vasa Koilaniou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Cozy, traditional village house now on the market. The house consists of four bedrooms,  two…
$345,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale is a charming detached house located in the beautiful village of Vasa Koilaniou. Bu…
$172,848
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Prestigious restored stone-built listed building in the heart of Vasa Koilaniou village, com…
$368,743
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go