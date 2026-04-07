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Monthly rent of bungalows in Tsada, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
For rent: This charming used bungalow in Tsada offers a peaceful country lifestyle with mode…
$2,878
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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