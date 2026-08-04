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Apartments for sale in Trimithousa, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment for Sale in Tremithousa, Paphos. The layout includ…
$342,769
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3 bedroom apartment in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Exceptional residential development nestled in the charming village of Tremithousa. Ideally …
$437,696
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1 bedroom apartment in Trimithousa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Exceptional residential development nestled in the charming village of Tremithousa. Ideally …
$247,644
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithousa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Exceptional residential development nestled in the charming village of Tremithousa. Ideally …
$362,827
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