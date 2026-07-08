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Long-term villas for rent in Tremithousa, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Tremithousa A spacious, fully furnished 3-bedroom villa is avai…
$1,712
per month
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