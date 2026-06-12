Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachypedoula
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Trachypedoula, Cyprus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Trachypedoula, Cyprus
House
Trachypedoula, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 520 m²
Residential Property in the Diarizos Valley Established for over 20 years as a family home a…
$803,033
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trachypedoula, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go