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Long-term rent of offices in Trachoni, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Office 75 m² in Trachoni, Cyprus
Office 75 m²
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A bright and spacious 75 sqm ground-floor property located in the highly convenient Trachoni…
$1,042
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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