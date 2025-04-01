Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachoni Municipality
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
A plot in Fasouri, Limassol. It has an area of 601 sq.m.  Falls into residential zone with b…
$271,438
Leave a request
Plot of land in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
A plot in Fasouri, Limassol. The plot area is 650 sq.m. It falls into residential zone with …
$271,438
Leave a request
Plot of land in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
A plot in Fasouri, Limassol. It has an area of 601 sq.m.  Falls into residential zone with b…
$271,438
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes