Residential properties for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Dali
54
Lympia
22
Pera Chorio
4
81 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
House on a large field located in Dali, Nicosia. Internal area 226m² and 37m² covered veran…
$466,873
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$535,275
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a modern residential project in Dali, Nicosia, featuring four contemporary 3-bed…
$310,648
5 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A beautifull detached house in one of the most luxury area in Nicosia, in Archangelos distri…
$705,738
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This project offers a collection of eight 2-bedroom and three 3-bedroom apartments, each des…
$265,019
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$107,881
4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$798,098
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 8…
$254,958
5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
This modern house features a beautiful garden, a double covered garage, and a covered terrac…
$648,444
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
"House 114" located in Dali, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$283,205
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 83 s…
$244,959
7 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
2 Separate houses with maids' rooms in Nisou village. The houses are situated in an amazing …
$271,023
Room 3 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction a modern detached three bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias - Nico…
$235,232
5 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with a garden and a garage, Dali, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with a co…
$432,543
5 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Impressive 5 bedroom villa with long columns and imposing face towards the road. The villa i…
$906,602
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
A contemporary designed villa with a beautiful garden, double garage and large terraces. The…
$432,129
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
A contemporary designed villa with a beautiful garden, double garage and large terraces. The…
$461,444
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$94,024
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The project is situated in a quiet area, yet close to all amenities, supermarkets, restauran…
$307,275
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$108,465
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Four-bedroom detached house built in 2000 completely renovated. It is built on 620sq.m. plot…
$705,738
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 1st floor of a three-…
$94,984
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$247,934
5 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
A five-bedroom house in Nisou, Nicosia.It has an area of 386sqm. The ground floor consists o…
$763,283
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$108,465
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Luxury project nestled in the heart of the serene Archangelos area, Nicosia. Surrounding the…
$251,467
4 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A lovely detached four-bedroom house is for sale in Nisou. It consists of 270sqm. indoor are…
$488,588
4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$783,909
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
$350,820
5 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
We are delighted to offer you this luxurious detached house located in an amazing area of Ar…
$941,867
