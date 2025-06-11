Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. South Nicosia - Dali Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Dali
32
Apartment Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This project offers a collection of eight 2-bedroom and three 3-bedroom apartments, each des…
$265,019
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$260,804
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 8…
$254,958
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction a modern detached three bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias - Nico…
$235,232
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Three bedroom luxury penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Panthea - Limassol Pro…
$779,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$277,332
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$94,024
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
$350,820
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with a garden and a garage, Dali, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with a co…
$432,543
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$107,881
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provi…
$800,790
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$366,818
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$108,465
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom floor apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province. It…
$264,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Presenting a selection of eight 2-bedroom and three 3-bedroom apartments, this project cater…
$391,823
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 83 s…
$235,232
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in City Cente…
$790,781
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$782,930
Leave a request
Room 5 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale a detached five bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 319 sq…
$800,790
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$107,881
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction a modern detached three bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias - Nico…
$232,837
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 83 s…
$244,959
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$410,622
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This unique residential development situated in Dhali, the southeast of the island's capital…
$250,726
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$815,865
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$783,909
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 1st floor of a three-…
$94,984
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 1…
$798,098
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
$108,465
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 285 sq…
$791,784
Leave a request

Property types in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go