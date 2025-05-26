Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. South Nicosia - Dali Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Dali
21
Lympia
14
Pera Chorio
4
40 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A beautifull detached house in one of the most luxury area in Nicosia, in Archangelos distri…
$705,738
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
"House 114" located in Dali, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$292,120
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
House on a large field located in Dali, Nicosia. Internal area 226m² and 37m² covered veran…
$466,873
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$265,262
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a modern residential project in Dali, Nicosia, featuring four contemporary 3-bed…
$320,426
7 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
2 Separate houses with maids' rooms in Nisou village. The houses are situated in an amazing …
$271,023
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
This Modern property is located in Dali  area close to all amenities like schools, banks, su…
$479,522
5 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 730 m²
This beautiful villa located in Nisou area. The 5 bedroom villa with long columns and impos…
$820,496
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 447 m²
A four bedroom house with a swimming pool in Archangelos-Anthoupoli quarter in Lakatamia. Th…
$917,567
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
It offers a quiet setting with easy access to the highway, just 5 minutes from the capital, …
$760,696
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$535,275
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Perched atop a hill with unobstructed panoramic views is an exclusive off-plan residential p…
$509,511
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A beautiful detached house with swimming pool in Archangelos. Located next to a green area w…
$727,453
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Detached two-storey house in Dali, Nicosia District.  The residence was built around the yea…
$434,300
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
A house in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of 284 sq.m. enclosed area, 10 sq.m. covered verandas…
$477,730
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A contemporary designed house with big garden and double covered garage. The ground floor co…
$754,597
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
House in a large field located in Dali, Nicosia, Panagia Evangelistria quarter Internal area…
$468,623
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
"House 114" located in Dali, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$346,467
5 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
This modern house features a beautiful garden, a double covered garage, and a covered terrac…
$648,444
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Two modern residences with a beautiful garden, a covered garage, and a large veranda. The gr…
$461,444
Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$792,638
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$863,172
4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Four-bedroom detached house built in 2000 completely renovated. It is built on 620sq.m. plot…
$705,738
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
A house in Archangelos/Anthoupoli, Nicosia. The property offers easy access to all the neces…
$532,005
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
A contemporary designed villa with a beautiful garden, double garage and large terraces. The…
$461,444
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$966,318
5 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Impressive 5 bedroom villa with long columns and imposing face towards the road. The villa i…
$906,602
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Modern 4 Bedroom Detached House in Archangelos, Nicosia.​ This property is situated in a gre…
$977,175
5 bedroom house in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
A five-bedroom house in Nisou, Nicosia.It has an area of 386sqm. The ground floor consists o…
$763,283
