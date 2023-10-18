Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in SOUNI-ZANAKIA, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21619 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Z1Building Factor: 0.06Coverage Factor: …
€500,000
Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 173466 sq.meters in Limassol. The building factor is 20%
€12,00M
Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 813 sq.meters in Limassol. Coverage of 30%Density 20%
€95,000
Plot of land in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€550,000
