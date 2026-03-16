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Rent villas per month in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Mansion 300sq.m. Covered, 450sq.m. Uncovered and on a large area of land. 4 bedrooms. Addit…
$5,734
per month
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