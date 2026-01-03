Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Sotira Lemesou Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
A very nice six bedroom fully furnished house with garden and swimming pool in Sotira villag…
$921,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go