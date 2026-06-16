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Houses with garden for sale in Silikou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Silikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This lovely detached 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with maids quarter and or large storage are…
$813,483
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