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Monthly rent of with garden in Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Other 900 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 900 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
This exclusive new development, scheduled for delivery in September 2026, showcases contempo…
$24,612
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 900 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 900 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
This exclusive new development, scheduled for delivery in September 2026, showcases contempo…
$24,612
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
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Realting.com
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