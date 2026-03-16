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2 properties total found
Other 960 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 960 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 26
Area 960 m²
***Only electricity bill will be paid by tenant, everything else is covered by owner.**** F…
$35,283
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 480 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 480 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 480 m²
***Only electricity bill will be paid by tenant, everything else is covered by owner.**** F…
$18,558
per month
Leave a request
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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