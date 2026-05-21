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Villas for sale in Prastio Kellakiou, Cyprus

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Prastio, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prastio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
This unique and versatile property, located in the charming village of Prastio, offers a ple…
$1,41M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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