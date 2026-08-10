Seaview Villas for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Peyia, Cyprus

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11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Five-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$1,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 000 m²
For sale: Contemporary 4–5-bedroom villa in Jewel of the Seacaves, Sea Caves, Paphos. This s…
$2,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury furnished villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view close to the beach, Pey…
$2,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a villa with a pano…
$711,849
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