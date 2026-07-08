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Long-term rent of mansions in Peyia, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette is located in the heart of Peyia, offering c…
$1,562
per month
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