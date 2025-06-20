Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Coral Bay Villas — Modern Four-Bedroom Villa by the Sea in Peyia, Paphos This spacious four…
$781,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go