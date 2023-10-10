Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Peyia, Cyprus

3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
€480,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
€649,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
€574,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
€2,25M
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
€2,45M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
€1,20M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
€4,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity pools and pa…
€754,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
€944,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
€341,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 394 m²
Riza Heights 2 - is a beautiful residential complex with magnificent views of the coast, loc…
€395,000
