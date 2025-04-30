Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
9
22 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
$869,434
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
$3,80M
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated beachfront complex of villas, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern villas with swimming …
$1,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus We offer…
$429,283
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas in the center of Peyia, Cyprus We offer cozy villas with landscaped garde…
$737,499
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Pey…
$597,123
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of Sea…
$1,02M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We…
$2,29M
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
$683,767
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas in the prestigious area of Sea Caves, Peyia, Cyprus We offer furnishe…
$820,528
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$521,660
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer …
$1,74M
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool near the sea, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer furnished apartment…
$354,737
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury beachfront villas in Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, garages,…
$819,744
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a panoram…
$1,25M
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Sea Caves, Peyia…
$820,528
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of luxury villas with a swimming pool, Coral Bay, Cyprus We offer modern…
$982,028
2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens in a prestigious area, Peyia, Cyprus We offer spacious v…
$478,531
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus…
$2,58M
4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus …
$2,34M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a v…
$4,35M
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas…
$782,490
