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Restaurants and cafes for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

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Restaurant in Paralimni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Paralimni, Cyprus
Located in the quiet and picturesque area of Protaras, this vast plot of land of 6,888 sq m …
$2,60M
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