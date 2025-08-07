Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Shop 62 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop 62 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
This excellent second-hand store offers a practical interior space of 61.5 m2, ideal for a w…
$179,294
Commercial property 620 m² in Frenaros, Cyprus
Commercial property 620 m²
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 620 m²
A commercial development, built within three plots in Frenaros. The development was construc…
$695,111
Investment 5 230 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Investment 5 230 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 5 230 m²
This project is a stunning new development located off the centre of perneras tourist area o…
$17,13M
Shop 130 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop 130 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 130 m²
For sale: Spacious shop with an internal area of 130 square meters, ideally located in the h…
$329,669
Hotel in Paralimni, Cyprus
Hotel
Paralimni, Cyprus
Hotel for sale in Protaras area. For any serious required please contact us. The hotel is f…
$18,85M
Hotel 7 400 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Hotel 7 400 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 190
Area 7 400 m²
Four star beachfront hotel for sale in Protaras area. For any required please contact us.
$25,50M
Office 155 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 155 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
For sale: Spacious commercial building with a total internal area of 155 m2, located in the …
$763,444
Office 421 m² in Deryneia, Cyprus
Office 421 m²
Deryneia, Cyprus
Area 421 m²
An office for sale in Deryneia. It is located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building.Th…
$573,466
Shop 150 m² in Kapparis, Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Kapparis, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Resort-Style Commercial Opportunity in Kapparis Experience premium business potential in thi…
$564,744
Hotel in Paralimni, Cyprus
Hotel
Paralimni, Cyprus
Sea Front Land in Protaras area Exclusive property - Ideal for the development of Mixed Used…
$9,98M
Shop 68 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop 68 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 68 m²
For sale: well-maintained store with secondary property, with an internal area of 68 m2, ide…
$179,294
Hotel in Paralimni, Cyprus
Hotel
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 123
A Beach Front (by the sea) Hotel & Spa  at Protaras Tourist Area - 123 Rooms The Hotel & Spa…
$17,13M
Shop 575 m² in Frenaros, Cyprus
Shop 575 m²
Frenaros, Cyprus
Area 575 m²
The property contains three adjacent residential zoned land parcels containing a supermarket…
$817,751
Investment 1 494 m² in Frenaros, Cyprus
Investment 1 494 m²
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 31
Area 1 494 m²
This offering pertains to a 75% ownership stake in a pair of neighboring plots of land in Fr…
$1,03M
Investment 275 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Investment 275 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
This property corresponds to the half share of the plot, which relates to a 2-story resident…
$411,160
