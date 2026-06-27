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Monthly rent of villas near golf course in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
6
Peyia
8
Yeroskipou
7
Chloraka
4
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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER 2026 Discover this charming detached villa for rent in the serene ar…
$3,239
per month
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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