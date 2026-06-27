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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
6
Peyia
8
Yeroskipou
7
Chloraka
4
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5 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For rent: A spacious ground-floor residence in the highly desirable and peaceful area of K…
$4,950
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Discover comfort, space, and stunning views with this impressive detached villa located in t…
$5,836
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Introducing a Stunning Modern Design Villa in Peyia, Paphos—your ultimate retreat for luxury…
$8,019
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
Leave a request
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
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