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Long-term rent of mansions in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
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5 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette is located in the heart of Peyia, offering c…
$1,562
per month
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4 bedroom Mansion in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Situated in the desirable area of Agios Theodoros, this beautifully arranged 4-bedroom maiso…
$1,992
per month
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Discover this spacious and well-designed 2-bedroom maisonette ideally located in the heart o…
$1,289
per month
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Anavargos, Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Anavargos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For rent: This used property provides ample room for comfortable living. The layout feat…
$1,727
per month
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Available from 01.03.2026 Fully furnished 2 bedroom maisonette in the quiet and beautiful vi…
$1,048
per month
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