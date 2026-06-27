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Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
13
Peyia
13
Yeroskipou
8
Chloraka
6
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3 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom bungalow in Mousere, Cyprus
2 bedroom bungalow
Mousere, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Discover comfortable living in this renovated bungalow available for rent in the peaceful vi…
$1,175
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
Leave a request
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Property types in Paphos District

villas
mansions
bungalows

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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