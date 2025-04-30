Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Paphos District, Cyprus

Peyia
11
House Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful bungalow is situated on the beach at Latchi and close to Latchi (Latsi) harbo…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For Rent Stunning 4-Bedroom Villa in Peyia Welcome to Ocean Pearls, a luxury villa nestled …
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Spacious & Fully Furnished Luxurious Villa 3 Double Bedrooms 3 En-Suite Bathrooms Large Priv…
$3,238
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover luxury living in Paphos, Peyia with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa. Situated on a 9…
$7,684
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This brand new, luxurious villa is splendidly furnished and equipped to a very high standard…
$13,172
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom bungalow in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
700m from St.George marine, beach and etc Huge plot -780m2 Covering area- 170m2 Verandas-40m…
$2,525
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 betroom villa in Peyia, with swimming pool, new electric devices, new aircontidions, big v…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Garden for Rent This elegant 3-bedroom villa offe…
$8,233
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Empa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Brand New Modern 3-Bedroom Villa in Emba for rent • 3 spacious bedrooms • 3 sleek bathroom…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Geroskipou, Paphos This exquisite 3-bedroom villa is a…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 3-bedroom villa is equipped with a solar energy system, an advanced alarm system, and i…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a quiet residential area with walking distance to all amenities. Open plan livin…
$1,647
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
NEW luxury villa build july 2022: Amazing Sea and mountains view. 3-10 minutes by WALK FRO…
$4,380
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$3,074
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom maisonette with a covered balcony and private parking.…
$1,758
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Designed for maximum comfort, the residences boast high-quality fittings and finishes. They …
$872
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
FOR RENT: 5 Bedroom Detached corner house in Peyia, Paphos. -Enclosed area: 240 m². -5 Bedr…
$3,293
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Rent a Luxury Villa,3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms. Super location with stunning sea views, Paphos …
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Kallepeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For Rent: 4-Bedroom Furnished House in Agios Theodoros Spacious and fully furnished home fe…
$2,744
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Paphos District

villas

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view