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Warehouses for sale in Pano Polemidia Community, Cyprus

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Warehouse 760 m² in Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
Warehouse 760 m²
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
Area 760 m²
This well-maintained warehouse is situated on a 760 sqm plot, offering a total internal area…
$992,160
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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