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Long-term villas for rent in Palodeia, Cyprus

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4 bedroom Villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
4-bedroom villa with pool in Palodeia, Limassol, set on an 890 m² plot with amazing views an…
$4,637
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
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